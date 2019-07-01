Big Brother Naija 2019: Meet the New Housemates

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on Big Brother Naija 2019: Meet the New Housemates

The most-talked-about reality TV show on the continent, Big Brother Naija, is back again with 21 new contestants, all of whom are battling for the prize money worth N60 million.

This year’s contestants include Saidat “Avala” Balogun, who said that the highest point of her life was when she gave birth to her daughter; Diane Yashim, who describes herself as easy-going; Victoria “Ella” Nnabuchi who was a runner-up for a popular music show, and so many others.

And check out their details here.

This year’s show is brought to you by Bet Naija.

Related Posts

Nicki Minaj Freestyles on Jimmy Fallon and She Killed it!

June 28, 2019

AFRIMA Hosts Stakeholder’s Conference in Cameroon

June 27, 2019

La La Anthony’s Husband Shuts Down Reports That He’s Cheating on Her

June 27, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *