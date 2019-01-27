Big Blow! Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi Hands in Transfer Request

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request as he seeks a move away from Stamford Bridge in order to step up his game.

The 18-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game at Chelsea this season and has been the subject of a £35m bid from Bayern Munich

Following the strong bid from Bayern, Chelsea have opened talks with Hudson-Odoi, who has 18 months left on his contract, and want him to stay.

But he has only made five Chelsea starts and 14 appearances overall under Maurizio Sarri.

There have been reports Hudson-Odoi has been offered a new deal worth up to £85,000 a week, but playing time is understood to be the most important issue for the teenager, who has been at the club since he was eight.

Sarri has been critical of Bayern after they went on the record about wanting to land the player.

Perhaps in a bid to cover up for his impending departure, the Blues have paid £58m to Borussia Dortmund for 20-year-old forward Christian Pulisic, who will join them next season.

And on Wednesday, Sarri recruited 31-year-old Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy him for £31.3m.

Striker Alvaro Morata is said to be on his way to Atletico Madrid to make way for the Argentine.