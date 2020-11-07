Biden wins US presidency

emmanuelNews / PoliticsNo Comment on Biden wins US presidency

Joe Biden has won the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump following a tense vote count after Tuesday’s election.

Mr Biden has won the key battleground of Pennsylvania, propelling him over the 270 electoral college vote threshold required to clinch the White House.

The Democratic president-elect said it was now time for America to “unite and heal”.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” he said.

The result makes Mr Trump the first one-term president since the George HW Bush was beaten by Bill Clinton in 1992.

The Trump campaign has indicated their candidate does not plan to concede, with the president earlier tweeting that he won the election by ‘a lot’.

,

Related Posts

‘#EndSARS could birth another Boko Haram’ – Zulum

November 7, 2020

‘It is not yet over’ – Fani-Kayode warns those mocking Trump

November 7, 2020

Otedola reveals who will take over his empire

November 7, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply