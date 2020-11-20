Biden wins Georgia after recount

The US state of Georgia has completed a manual recount of all the ballots cast there in the presidential election, and the results confirm Joe Biden’s win in the state, a local official announced Thursday.

“The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election,” a statement posted on the website of Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said.

The confirmation makes Biden, 77, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the southern US state in almost three decades, despite his rival Donald Trump’s claims of fraud.

The Trump campaign has had a slew of lawsuits thrown out in courts as it looks to upturn the result of the November 3 election.

In a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday night, Biden described Trump’s effort to undermine the democratic process as “incredibly irresponsible”.

He however declined to say whether he will go to court to compel the outgoing president to recognize the outcome of the poll and start work on a smooth transition.

