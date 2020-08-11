Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, bringing an end to months of speculation.

Harris, a California senator of Indian-Jamaican heritage had long been considered the front-runner for the position – the first black woman to serve in the role.

Making the announcement, Biden tweeted that he had “the great honour” to name Ms Harris as his running mate.

He described her as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants”.

He noted how the 55-year-old had worked closely with his late son, Beau, when she was California’s attorney general.

“I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse,” he tweeted.

“I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Susan Rice, the Obama-era White House national security adviser who was also on the vice-presidential shortlist, was among the first to congratulate Ms Harris.

“Senator Harris is a tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail,” said the former diplomat.

“I am confident that Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket.”

Mr Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November.

