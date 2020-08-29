Biden, Harris mourn Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have reacted to the shocking death of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman.

Taking to his twitter account, former Vice-President Biden said he and his family were with the Bosemans at this difficult time.

“The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen.

“From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want, even super heroes.

“Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time,” Biden tweeted shortly after the news of Boseman’s death broke on Friday evening.

Also reacting, Harris, who graduated alongside the late actor from Howard University, a historically black college in Washington, D.C., said she was heartbroken.

“My friend and fellow Bison, Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble.

“He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,” she said also on Twitter.

Boseman’s last tweet, on Aug. 11, is a picture of himself and Harris hugging, along with the caption “YES @KamalaHarris!

The tweet came after Harris had been announced as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

Baseman, best known for playing King T’Challa in the Marvel superhero franchise, Black Panther, died at the age of 43.

According to a statement on his official Twitter handle, the actor had been battling colon cancer since 2016 and died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

