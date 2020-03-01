Biden gets major boost in bid to take on Trump

Former US vice-president Joe Biden has been handed a huge boost in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in November’s election.

He is set for a large victory in South Carolina’s primary, where voters have been picking who they want to be the Democratic nominee for the election.

Left-winger Bernie Sanders, who is set to come in second in South Carolina, is likely to remain in the lead overall.

Another 14 states vote on Super Tuesday this week after which it could become much clearer who the nominee will be. South Carolina is only the fourth state to have voted so far in the months-long primary season.

This is Mr Biden’s first ever victory in a primary in what is his third run for US president.

In a victory speech, he said: “Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you – the heart of the Democratic Party – we just won, and we’ve won big.”

With virtually all the votes counted, Mr Biden has 48.4% of the share, ahead of Mr Sanders on 19.9% and billionaire hedge-fund manager Tom Steyer on 11.3%. It is Mr Steyer’s best performance of the primaries, but he will now end his campaign, leaving seven candidates in the running, BBC writes.

Mr Biden had been pinning his hopes on a strong result in the southern state, after performing poorly in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

He regularly cited his strong support among African-Americans, and polls suggest an endorsement by influential black congressman James Clyburn played a significant part in how people voted.

He also appears to have performed well among voters over the age of 45, an exit poll by Edison Media Research suggests.

Victory will hand the 77-year-old a boost ahead of the biggest day of voting on Tuesday, and allow him to make the case that he is the best-placed moderate Democrat to take on Mr Sanders.

Candidates who have won more than 15% of the vote in South Carolina will be awarded delegates, who will then go to the party’s convention in July to support their Democratic candidate.

Biden looks poised to claim the vast majority of the state’s 54 delegates, with Mr Sanders the only other candidate to cross the 15% threshold.