Biafra leader tests positive for COVID-19

The National President of the Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), Princewill Chimezie Richard has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19.)

BNYL made this known in a statement on Monday by its Press Secretary, Richard Dianabasi.

Dianabasi said the BNYL leader tested positive because he received his brother who returned from Sweden days ago “and who also tested positive at a quarantine unit in Lagos.”

The Biafra group also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of doing a video record for national address, adding the country needed more at this critical moment.

On Monday, Nigeria recorded another Coronavirus death, bringing its toll to 2 from about 131 infections.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made the disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.