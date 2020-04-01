Biafra leader tests positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to grow, the Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) has confirmed that its National President, Princewill Chimezie Richard, has tested positive for the dreaded disease.

Addressing newsmen in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the Chief Press Secretary of BNYL, Richard Dianabasi, said “the leader tested positive because he received his brother who returned from Sweden days ago and who also was tested positive and is in quarantine in Lagos.”

This comes days after Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) announced a N50m donation to the south-east to combat the spread of the pandemic.

So far, infections in the region is low with just the odd cases recorded in Ebonyi and Enugu states.