‘Biafra has no Almajiri’ – IPOB sounds COVID-19 alarm

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to export Coronavirus from Kano to other parts of Nigeria, particularly Biafra land.

Kano is currently one of the epicenters of the deadly pandemic in the north where they have lost more prominent persons than any other state in Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the separatist group said that the people behind the evil plot were currently pursuing its actualisation under the guise of repatriation of almajiri to their home states.

IPOB insisted that Biafra land has no almajiri, saying that such is alien to the culture of the easterners.

The group wondered about the rationale behind the sending of almajiri boys to Enugu, “if not to infest Biafrans with Covid-19.”

“No almajiri is of Biafra origin. Why then are they being sent to Enugu? IPOB won’t accept despatching of almajiri boy to Enugu or any part of Biafra land,” IPOB said in the statement.

“It is no longer hidden that coronavirus pandemic (COVID19) is currently ravaging Kano and other parts of the North. Instead of locking down to stem the spread as was done by all states in Biafra land, northern leaders opened their borders and allowed free movement of their people many of who are now infested with the pandemic. Now they intend to infest the rest of us with the virus under the guise of repatriation of almajiris. We won’t allow this evil plot as no almajiri is from Biafra Land,” the statement read.

IPOB urged people in Biafra land, including politicians, businessmen and women, students, churches and all the stakeholders to stand up and stop the evil plot.

Then group accused South-East governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Chief John Nnia Nwodo of giving the Fulanis room to use Igbo land as dumping ground, insisting that such move would no longer be tolerated.

