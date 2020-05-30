Biafra Day: Group says no plan to hoist flag

Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL) has stated that it had no plans to hoist Biafra flags today, Saturday, May 30, to mark the Biafra Day celebration.

This was disclosed Thursday by the Deputy National Leader of BNYL, and Director of Operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service (BBS), Ebuta Takon Akor, in Ikom, Cross River State.

Mr Akor expressed regret over the present lockdown which has become a barrier to this year’s Biafra Day, urging members and supporters of the group to pray for departed heroes of Biafra War on Saturday.

In a related development, BNYL has disassociated its members from the Biafra Parliament inaugurated in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States by the Movement for the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), describing it as invalid.

Ebuta Takon Akor said that it was wrong to have a parliament in an existing parliament adding that pro-Biafrans are expected to come together and sack members of the Parliament using their voting strength and replace them with Biafra friendly legislatures.

He also hit out at the MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, telling him to limit his struggle to the title of ‘Eze Ndigbo’ and stop creating confusion outside Igbo land, adding that anybody who goes with the title of ‘Eze Ndigbo,’ ‘Obong Efik,’ ‘Amanyanabo Ijaw,’ is not a national leader and should focus on his subjects.

