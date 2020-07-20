Bez Idakula and Wife, Tito Welcome Daughter, Seven

The Idakulas are now a party of five as Bez Idakula and his wife, Tito have welcomed a baby girl, Seven.

The new mum took to Instagram to reveal that their bundle of joy made her grand entrance into the world on July 13th, 2020 and everyone is happy and healthy.

Tito Idakula captioned a mummy and daughter picture,

“SHE IS HERE. Say hello to SEVEN MOSIMISOLUWA BEZ-IDAKULA. JULY 13th 2020. God is Faiithful. COMPLETES what he Starts. Thank you for all the love, prayers, gifts a s good vibes!! We appreciate it all!!”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

