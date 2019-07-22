Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King’ Rakes in $531M Globally

The Lion King has set a new record in the world.

According to the THR, the Disney live-animation remake reportedly raked in $185 million at the North American box office over the weekend and a total of $531 million globally.

This makes the movie the biggest domestic launch for a PG film, the ninth-biggest for any movie, and the biggest Disney release outside of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. It also bested the final Harry Potter pic ($169.2 million) to land the top start for a July title.

A breakdown of its earning outside fo the US shows it earned $269.4 million over the weekend from 52 markets, especially in Russia, Australia, the entire Latin America region, and China.

Check out The Gift album Beyonce curated for the film here.

