Beyoncé’s Publicist Calls Out Her Fans for ‘Spewing Hate’ at Nicole Curran

Beyoncé‘s publicist has taken to her Instagram t ask the singer’s fans to quit spewing hate at Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

“I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love,” Yvette Noel-Schure captioned an Instagram photo of Beyoncé and JAY-Z from their tour.

She continued, “Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHive.” And even went on to explain that although the love fans have for Beyoncé “runs deep” that same love “has to be given to every human.”

“It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you,” she added.

Recall that the drama started after fans saw the video of Curran trying to chat up Jay-Z at the Warrior’s game with the Raptor’s yesterday. She faced intense backlash and harassment.

Later, she told ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne she had been “getting death threats on social media all night” and as a result, she’s decided to deactivate her Instagram account.