Beyoncé’s Netflix Film ‘Homecoming’ Bags 6 Emmy 2019 Nominations

The 2019 Emmy nominations were revealed and Beyoncé reigns supreme.

The pop star’s live concert film Homecoming, which premiered on Netflix this April, received six nods. It’s up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Production Design, and Outstanding Costumes For Variety.

The 2019 Emmy Awards will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22.

Homecoming documents Beyoncé’s 2018 headlining Coachella performance. It arrived with a corresponding live album.

Congratulations to her!