Beyonce’s ‘Lion King’ Set For $450m Global Debut

Everyone is talking about the ‘Lion King’ remake and now box office watchers have confirmed that the live-action remake may rake in $450 million globally.

According to THR, the Jon Favreau-directed pic will easily earn $150 million or more in its North American launch and heads for $400 million to $450 million after opening to $54 million in China last weekend.

The Lion King uses groundbreaking photorealistic CG animation in re-creating the classic 1994 animated film. So far critics are divided, with the movie’s current RottenTomatoes score resting at 59 percent.

The star-studded voice cast includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. James Earl Jones reprises his original role as Mufasa.

THR adds that no other film dared to open nationwide against The Lion King, which will surely serve to increase Disney’s market share following the summer blockbuster hits Aladdin and Avengers: Endgame.

We can’t wait.