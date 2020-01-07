Beyonce Wore 323 Carats’ Worth of Diamonds to the Golden Globes

When Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z stepped out on Sunday night for the Golden Globes, the world stopped, as usual.

Now, her stylist Zerina Akers has told The Hollywood Reporter that she wanted the superstar “to be one of the first to dawn the new haute couture style of the [Schiaparelli] house,” along with $8 million earrings.

Bey wowed in a custom look by Schiaparelli with voluminous golden sleeves.

THR continued:

The custom bias-cut black crepe slip dress with a plunging neckline, designed by Roseberry for Schiaparelli, was punctuated with “woven gold mesh sleeves,” according to the fashion house. (Roseberry was appointed artistic director of the house founded by Italian couturier Elsa Schiaperelli last April and presented his first fall 2019 haute couture collection for the label in July.) Befitting of a superstar, Beyoncé’s mega-watt earrings dazzled with over 250 carats of diamonds (worth over $8 million, according to a spokesperson for the jeweler), while the four Lorraine Schwartz rings weighed in with over 73 carats’ worth of diamonds for a total of more than 323 carats, including an emerald-cut white diamond ring, a pear-shaped champagne diamond ring, a tri-pass ring adorned with fancy vivid yellow diamonds and a nude diamond pinky ring. Once again, Bey rocked the fashion world.

And speaking to the outlet, the stylist said:

“When I first laid eyes on Daniel Roseberry’s debut collection at Schiaparelli, I knew I wanted to work with him. I loved his approach to volume and wanted Beyoncé to be one of the first to dawn the new haute couture style of the house. I leaped at the first chance to work with the Schiaparelli team on a custom project and they delivered. Lorraine Schwartz sealed the deal with these custom earrings and rings!”

Check her out below: