Beyonce welcomed the New Year with a video collage of her impressive memories of 2019.

The video is set to her song “Mood 4 Eva” with husband Jay-Z and Childish Gambino, and features dozens of snapshot memories, including last year’s New Year’s Eve celebration, her daughter Blue Ivy’s 7th birthday, Valentine’s Day, her Homecoming documentary, and much more.

“2019 Bey-Cap!!” Beyonce captioned the video.

Check out her most recent New Year celebration video below: