Beyoncé Wears Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s Names on Her Nails

Last night, at the tribute was held for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, Beyoncé opened the memorial with moving renditions of “XO” and “Halo.”

And that’s not all: as she began singing “XO,” Beyoncé pointed to the sky and said: “I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs. I want you to sing it so loud, they’ll hear your love.”

It was then fans noticed that, alongside her look which was entirely inspired by the Lakers’ colours, her nails were painted purple] and emblazoned with Kobe and Gigi’s names written in gold letters.

Check her out below:

As her performance came to a close, Beyoncé kissed her hand and held it up to the sky, before turning to Vanessa Bryant and saying, “I love you.” It was an incredibly moving moment for everyone watching. Rest in peace, Kobe and Gigi.