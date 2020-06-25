Beyonce to Receive Humanitarian Award at BET 2020

Beyonce is set to be honoured with a humanitarian award during the BET awards slated for this weekend.

The singer and activist will be recognised for her work through her Bey Good initiative and her contributions to education through her ‘Formation Scholarships. The Formation scholarship is geared towards helping young women in college.

The singer who has been front and centre in advocating laudable causes such as racial equality and setting up Covid-19 testing centres in her home state of Texas, teamed up with UNICEF in the past to create the #BeyGood4Burundi initiative which helped provide potable water and sanitation in the East African country of Burundi.

The humanitarian award which Beyonce is set to receive was recently announced by BET as other award categories are still being unveiled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

