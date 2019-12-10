Beyonce Teases First Ivy Park Adidas Line & Reveals Release Date

Beyonce has taken to her Instagram to reveal some details about her Ivy Park collection with Adidas, to released on Jan. 18.

“It incorporates my personal style and expands that to include something for everyone,” she told Elle of the athleisure line. “I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

She also shared several first look images on Monday of the new Ivy Park collection, which features a white-and-bordeaux color palette.

Check them out below:

IVY PARK January 18

IVY PARK January 18

IVY PARK January 18

IVY PARK January 18

IVY PARK January 18

