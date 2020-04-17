Beyonce Surprises Fans During ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Last night, Beyonce made a surprise appearance during ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong which was already packed with superstars like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera.

Bey showed up during the at-home special to deliver a heartwarming rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Accompanied by a piano, and the video cropped to just her glowing face, Bey’s comforting voice and ulifting message was all fans needed in this difficult time.

“Please hold on to your families tight,” she assured viewers. “Be safe, don’t give up. We’re going to get through this, I promise.”

Watch a clip below: