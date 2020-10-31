Beyonce Stuns on Cover of British Vogue

Beyonce is the cover star for the December 2020 issue of British Vogue and we’re loving her looks.

The singer and activist who recently released her second collaboration with Adidas, IvyParkXAdidas, wore some items from the new collection as well as other ensembles by Alexander McQueen and Mugler.

Beyonce in the issue which has three special covers and titled; “An Audience with Beyonce”, spoke on all things family, philanthropy and fashion.

Touching on the recent racial and social justice movement with Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, the mother of three, shared her personal journey and why she finally decided “to give myself permission to focus on my joy”

“It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I’m still”, she said.

The shoot was photographed by Kennedi Carter and styled by Edward Enninful. See pictures below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

