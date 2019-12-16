Beyoncé Stuns in Strapless Velvet Gown With a Hip-High Slit

Beyoncé stunned yesterday alongside husband Jay-Z at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles yesterday.

The singer looked flawless in a black velvet strapless gown, which featured a leg slit almost stretching up to her hip. The fitted dress was adorned with silver sequins in the shape of floral arrangements, which were suitably sparkly for this time of year.

And she completed the look with a matching pair of long, black velvet gloves, and a glittering silver clutch purse.

Check out the photos below: