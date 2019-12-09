Beyoncé Speaks About Her Life, Love and Pregnancy Rumors in Elle

Beyoncé is the cover superstar for Elle magazine’s January 2020 issue, in which she debuts her new gender-neutral IVY PARK x adidas collaboration line.

The singer-actress modelled some of her collection, and spoke the locations, like grocery stories, where she shot her editorial spread. She said:

“The last time I went to a supermarket, it was more like a bodega before a Madonna concert,” she says answering a fan’s question about her shopping habits. “Jay and I snuck into one in Crenshaw and bought some Cuervo and Funyuns chips. And…y’all know you see me at Target and I see y’all trying to sneak pics.”

Asked what stresses her out these days, she said:

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

About motherhood and those pregnancy rumours, she said:

“Get off my ovaries!”

About her state of mind and body confidence, she said:

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero f—s is the most liberating place to be.”

Asked if she’s been disappointed by not winning certain major awards for Lemonade and Homecoming, she said:

“Success looks different to me now. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. Being ‘number one’ was no longer my priority. My true win is creating art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. That’s fulfilling.”

But she’s still human:

“I try to remind myself that I’m strong and I’m built for this. Thank God most of the noise bounces off of me after all of these years.”

Elle‘s January issue hits newsstands December 17.