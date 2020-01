Beyonce has taken to her Instagram to share new visuals from her upcoming Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas.

According to Sneakers News, the singer-influencer is including an Ultra Boost as well as the Nite Jogger of her own aesthetic, and this sub-label helmed by the queen herself — has the potential rival to even Yeezy.

The collection will be here on January 18th.

Check out the visuals below: