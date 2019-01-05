Beyoncé Shares Sneak Peak of Her Vow Renewal Dress

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are famous for keeping their business away from social media, but once in a while, the Queen B herself shocks fans with rare photos of their private moments. Like she did recently when she gave us a glimpse of the beautiful Galia Lahav dress she wore for their recent vow renewal.

Cosmo confirms that the dress is also known as the “Thelma,” and the singer accessorized it with some tiny sunglasses While Jay-Z wore a white tux with some white sneakers for the occasion.

Check out the much-talked-about dress and the dramatic veil below: