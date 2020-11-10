Beyoncé Sends Mo’Nique and Mariah Carey an IVP x Adidas Box

Beyoncé is back giving away her special boxes.

last night, comedian Mo’Nique and Mariah Carey’s daughter, Monroe, took to their social media to share the special IVP x Adidas boxes they got from the singer, who is set to launch her new collection.

And fans are already excited and can’t wait to sell out the streetwear as they did her 2019 collection.

Check out the videos:

Beyoncé sent Mo’Nique an IVP x Adidas box. I love this so so fucking much but get into THESE TRANSITIONS. 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q8swfWcCw2 — ΚΓΖY. (@kahrazyinlove) November 9, 2020

Beyonce clearly told me… pic.twitter.com/eLVQFaD5GO — Ivy Park Beam (@ScottieBeam) November 9, 2020

IVY PARK (Beyoncé’s collection) REPOSTED HWASA’S PIC IN WHICH SHE IS WEARING OUTFITS FROM THAT COLLECTION! pic.twitter.com/5LpY9iQKnc — 𝘏𝘸𝘢𝘴𝘢 𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘴 (@hwasagallery) November 9, 2020

