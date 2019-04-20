Beyoncé Reportedly Inked $60 Million Netflix Deal

ukamaka

Variety is reporting that Beyoncé signed a $60 million 3-project deal with Netflix.

According to the media house, the deal was reportedly for three exclusive specials, including the newly released Homecoming documentary that is centered on Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance.

Sources close to the situation added that HBO which aired her 2016 Lemonade visual album among tried to secure the film but was unable to beat Netflix’s offer. And the same sources added that Netflix may have paid around $20 million for Homecoming.

We can’t wait for the other projects!

