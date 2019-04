So, Beyonce has released a new live album from her headlining performance at Coachella 2018.

According to Pitchfork, this accompanies her newly-released Netflix documentary HOMECOMING. And the new album includes a recording of Blue Ivy singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” There is also a new studio take on Bey’s cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit “Before I Let Go.”

Listen to the full 40-track album below: