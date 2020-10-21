Beyonce Releasees Statement Following Lekki Massacre, Says She’s Partnered with Youth Organisations for Help

Beyonce has released a statement following the tragic Lekki Toll Gate Massacre on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, allegedly carried out by men of the Nigerian Army.

The singer and activist who was earlier called out by Tiwa Savage over her social media silence on the #EndSARS issue, noted that she has been working on partnerships with various youth organisations to provide emergency shelter, food ans health care to protesters.

Beyonce who stated that she was heartbroken to see the senseless brutality of young Nigerian citizens at the hands of policemen called for an immediate end to SARS.

