Beyonce Performs ‘XO’ & ‘Halo’ at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial

Last night, Beyonce took to the stage at the Staples Center on Monday to open the memorial event honouring the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The singer performed an emotional rendition of her hit song “XO,” as well as “Halo.” Before that, she opened her performance with a few heartfelt words.

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” she shared after singing the first line, before beginning again. “So I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together. I want us to sing it so loud that we hear the love.”

Beyonce also altered the lyrics of the first verse of “XO” to tribute Kobe, changing the word “crashing” to “laughing.”

Backed by strings and a chorus, with everyone wearing white, Bey belted her heart out before transitioning into “Halo.” Safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Watch a clip below.

