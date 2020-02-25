Beyonce Performs ‘XO’ & ‘Halo’ at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Beyonce Performs ‘XO’ & ‘Halo’ at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial

Last night, Beyonce took to the stage at the Staples Center on Monday to open the memorial event honouring the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The singer performed an emotional rendition of her hit song “XO,” as well as “Halo.” Before that, she opened her performance with a few heartfelt words.   

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” she shared after singing the first line, before beginning again. “So I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together. I want us to sing it so loud that we hear the love.”  

Beyonce also altered the lyrics of the first verse of “XO” to tribute Kobe, changing the word “crashing” to “laughing.”

Backed by strings and a chorus, with everyone wearing white, Bey belted her heart out before transitioning into “Halo.” Safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Watch a clip below.    

Related Posts

Shaquille O’Neal Celebrates Kobe Bryant at Memorial: ‘You’re Heaven’s MVP’

February 25, 2020

Michael Jordan Calls Kobe Bryant His Brother in this Emotional Memorial Speech

February 25, 2020
Kobe and Gigi Bryant

Here’s Vanessa Bryant’s Speech at the Memorial for Kobe and Gigi Bryant

February 25, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *