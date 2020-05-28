Beyonce Pays Tribute to George Floyd: ‘Rest in Power’

Yesterday, Beyoncé joined the list of celebrities speaking out against the murder of a Black man at the hands of a police officer.

In case you missed the horrifying drama: a clip surfaced on the Internet Monday (May 25) showing the moment a Minnesota officer suffocated George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. All through before his death, Floyd is heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe and was in pain, but he was ignored. Floyd went to Hennepin County Medical Center after falling unconscious, and died shortly after. The officers involved have since been fired, with politicians calling for a murder investigation.

Reacting to the news on the homepage of her website, Beyoncé displayed a photo of Floyd, with the simple but powerful caption “Rest in Power George Floyd.”

See it via a fan Twitter page below.

