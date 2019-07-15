Beyonce Meets Meghan Markle at Lion King Premiere

ukamaka

Last night, Beyonce and Meghan Markle met at the premiere of The Lion King on Sunday (July 14) in London, and fans were super glad.

A snapshot of their meet was caught on video and posted on Twitter, in Beyonce calls Meghan “my princess” and the pop queen is heard telling Meghan that baby Archie “is so beautiful.”

The powerful women were accompanied by their husbands Jay-Z and Prince Harry, and this event makes it the first time Meghan will be attending a movie premiere as a royal.

Check out the video below:

