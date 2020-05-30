Beyonce Leads Petition to Demand More Charges Against Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Death

Beyonce isn’t standing idly in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The singer alongside a long list of celebrities have spoken up and demanded justice since the senseless killing of George Floyd by by Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Beyonce in a new video, enjoined people from all over America, whatever race, to sign a petition to have the more charges brought against the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The mother of three stated that though arrest has been made, it in no way signifies that justice has been served.

She wrote;

“if you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.

