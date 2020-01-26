It is the Grammy weekend, which translates that the annual Roc Nation Brunch is taking place ahead of music’s biggest night.

Beyoncé reportedly made a late arrival, as is the norm, as she mingled among former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams while taking the time to pose alongside her husband for a few flicks.

Jay-Z took up his usual post at the helm of the festivities alongside the likes of Diddy, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Juan Perez, and Kareem “Biggs” Burke among others.

Megan Thee Stallion made her Roc Nation Brunch debut as she posed alongside the likes of Ella Mai and Rihanna who also popped up at the event this year.

Other attendees included Miguel, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Joey Bada$$, and Lauren London. Last year, the actress attended the brunch alongside the late Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren London, Samantha Smith & SlowBucks | 2020 #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/9QwXmSbhfg — Roc Nation Brunch (@RocBrunch) January 26, 2020

London appeared in a new PUMA campaign that found her reciting a poem penned by Smith in her first promotional appearance since Nipsey’s tragic shooting death last year.