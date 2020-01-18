Beyoncé Gifts Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes to Cardi B, Yara Shahidi, and More

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Beyoncé Gifts Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes to Cardi B, Yara Shahidi, and More

Before the launch of Beyonce’s much-anticipated Ivy Park X Adidas collection, stars like Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon took to their social media to show off the giant wardrobes filled with pieces they got from the singer.

“So I just got home and look what I got. Bitch, Beyoncé dead done gave me a closet!” Cardi B excitedly narrated an Instagram video that shows the gigantic mobile orange closet filled with Queen Bey’s burgundy, beige and orange athleisurewear. And Witherspoon shared an ecstatic video of herself the next day dressed in head-to-toe Ivy Park, writing, “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?”

Check out the lucky celebs’ reactions to Beyoncé’s gifts below.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

View this post on Instagram

ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Related Posts

Tacha Akide Teases Titans Collection Launch With Emotional Video: Watch

January 18, 2020

Beyonce Launches Her Ivy Park X Adidas Collection With Stunning Visuals

January 18, 2020

Cardi B Celebrates Offset’s Clothing Line and Sexual Prowess in Instagram Post

January 17, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *