Beyoncé Gifts Ivy Park X Adidas Wardrobes to Cardi B, Yara Shahidi, and More

Before the launch of Beyonce’s much-anticipated Ivy Park X Adidas collection, stars like Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, Janelle Monae, Zendaya and Reese Witherspoon took to their social media to show off the giant wardrobes filled with pieces they got from the singer.

“So I just got home and look what I got. Bitch, Beyoncé dead done gave me a closet!” Cardi B excitedly narrated an Instagram video that shows the gigantic mobile orange closet filled with Queen Bey’s burgundy, beige and orange athleisurewear. And Witherspoon shared an ecstatic video of herself the next day dressed in head-to-toe Ivy Park, writing, “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?”

Check out the lucky celebs’ reactions to Beyoncé’s gifts below.