Beyoncé has just collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on her recent hit “Savage.”

In this edition, Beyoncé rapped multiple verses as well as offering some vocal runs that were seamlessly delivered, and on beat.

“Talkin’ to myself in the mirror like/’Bitch you my boo,’” Bey sang.

This remix was first released as a Tidal Exclusive but premiered on YouTube Thursday afternoon with an animated visualizer featuring a horse and a “Welcome to Houston” sign.

Check it out below:

