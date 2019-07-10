Beyonce Drops New ‘Lion King’ Song, ‘Spirit’

Lion King will be hitting the cinemas in a few weeks and Beyonce is ready.

The pop queen isn’t just lending her voice to the Disney reboot; she’s also curated a companion album for the film’s upcoming soundtrack. It’s called The Lion King: The Gift.

“This is sonic cinema,” Beyoncé said about the project. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip-hop, and Afro Beat.”

And yesterday, she released the album’s first single, “Spirit.” The track will also appear on The Lion King‘s digital soundtrack, which is now available for preorder. The Lion King: The Gift will arrive July 19, the same night the film hits U.S. theaters.

Beyoncé explained her intention behind the curated album and how she chose which artists to feature.

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she continued. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

You can stream “Spirit” now on all major platforms.