Beyonce Drops Drip 2, of Her IVy Park Collection, Black Pack

Beyonce has dropped Drip 2 – Black Pack of her Ivy Park Collection on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the US and Wednesday, November 18 for the rest of the world.

The singer who had earlier shared images from the Drip 2 – Black Pack collection, posted up a series of videos on her Instagram dressed up in items from the new collection via her Instagram account to announce its availability.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CHtRAbFH3pI/?igshid=17e6u98ktvb76

Check out some of the looks from Drip 2 below.

We will we holding out for Drip 2 – Black Pack maybe, just maybe an orange box will be headed our way this time around.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

