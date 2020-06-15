Beyoncé Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor in Passionate Letter

Beyoncé has shared an open letter on her website which she wrote to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, seeking swift justice for Breonna Taylor.

Recall that Taylor, the 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed in her home by Louisville police.

This important letter comes three months after Taylor’s death, and Beyoncé offers three specific calls to action: to bring criminal charges against the three officers responsible for her death, transparency in the investigation and prosecution of those officers, and an investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Department’s response to her murder “as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

“Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers,” she wrote. “The next months cannot look like the last three.”

Then, she encouraged people to sign the #JusticeforBre and Stand With Breonna petitions. Read her full letter here.

