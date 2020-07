Beverly Osu has taken to Instagram to hit folks with another dose of the reality of a Nigerian woman in these climes.

The former BIg Brother Africa housemate and actress, shared 2 easy and foolproof ‘tips’ for any woman to be labelled an ‘ashawo’.

In the post, Beverly shared different pictures of herself clad in black and white and wrote;

“Steps On How To Be Called An ‘Ashawo’ on Nigeria

BE A WOMAN

EXIST

To my non Nigerian followers ‘ASHAWO’ means A Slut”, she concluded.

