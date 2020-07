Beverly Osu has revealed that according to her, every girl is bi.

The actress and former Big Brother Africa contestant revealed this via her Instagram page as she shared pictures of herself in a stunning red number from foremost designer, Weizdhurm Franklyn, complete with a black fish net panty hose, black gloves and a huge black hat, reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

“💊Every Girl is Bi , just got to figure out if it’s Polar or Sexual.👅”, she wrote.

