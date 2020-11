Beverly Osu is absolutely stunning, rocking a 2-piece ensemble for popular fashion house, Eric Moore Brand.

The actress shared pictures of herself wearing a money green aso-oke with purple claw feet rhinestones details, paired with a fitted midi skirt with side slit.

Beverly Osu completed the look with a stunning headband and subtle makeup.

The beautiful cut and style of the ensemble, showed off Beverly’s gorgeous melanin skin and toned body.

See pictures below.

