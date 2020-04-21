Beverly Naya Says ‘Twitter is the Hub for Nigerians With Displaced Aggression’

Beverly Naya has come for the supposed children of anger on Twitter.

The actress took to her page today to call out those who she says are often quick to attack even when folks like her tweet something as simple as ‘hi.’

“Twitter is the hub for Nigerians with displaced aggression. Every time you tweet, even if it’s “hi”, you stand the risk of being insulted for sharing your perspective/opinions,” she said.

She continued, “Most times, the insults make them feel better about their own problems, don’t take it personal. Lol”

See her post below: