Beverly Naya Criticises Nigeria’s Extremist Fanaticism With the BBNaija

ukamaka

Big Brother Naija is always trailed by controversies which have fan brawling with each other on social media.

The most recent is the rift between Erica Nlewedim and Laycon, whose beautiful relationship deteriorated after Erica rejected Laycon’s sexual advances. Fans viciously fought each other over the housemates, with some even dragging both housemates families into the controversy.

Things took a worse turn after Erica, having had enough of Laycon smear campaign, lashed out at with him after last Saturday Night party, breaking the house rules. On Sunday, she was kicked out of the show.

Writing about this on her page, Beverly Naya noted the toxic culture that ruined the show for many people.

“I watched Big Brother UK for years before moving to Nigeria. How people watch it here just isn’t a thing anywhere else. The fanaticism makes no sense, for people you’ve watched on tv for just 5 weeks? Unbelievable! I’m not involved!” she said.

And here’s what other people have to say about this:

