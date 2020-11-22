Beverly Naya Advices Fans: “You do not Need to Alter Your Complexion”

Beverly Naya has tweeted some words of advice to fans about the dangers of skin bleaching and why it’s important to be confident in one’s body.

“You do not need to alter your complexion to feel more desirable. Don’t let anybody lie to you or convince you into buying products that you don’t need. True confidence comes from within. Love always!” the actress shared on her Twitter.

And this came amid controversy involving BBNaija star, Vee Iye, who has been catching a lot of flak for signing a deal with a popular skin whitening cream dealer, days after she swore never to sign such deals. You can read all about it here.

Check out Beverly Naya’s tweet below.

