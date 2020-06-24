Beverly Naya Addresses Africans vs African American Twitter War

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Beverly Naya Addresses Africans vs African American Twitter War

Beverly Naya is not happy with the ongoing war between Africans and African Americans on Twitter.

The drama started yesterday after a Nigerian got into an argument about Nicki Minaj with an African American, who then mocked Africans for having poor WiFi connections. It wasn’t long before this degenerated into a heartbreaking war between people on their side of the divide.

Reacting to this, Beverly Naya noted that racism thrives when these groups come at each other over simple issues. “This Africans VS African Americans debate is the very reason why racism still exists,” she said, adding, “They thrive on our lack of unity and control us by creating an invisible hierarchy that causes one group to seem more superior than the other. The truth, these arguments make us look ridiculous!”

See her tweet below:

Related Posts

Babatunde Bernard Tayo Trolls Mockers of his Small Penis as He Celebrates Marriage and Fatherhood

June 24, 2020

Nigerians Calls for D’banj to be Prosecuted for Kidnapping, Perversion of Justice & More

June 24, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Blonde for Summer and She’s Perfect!

June 24, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply