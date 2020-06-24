Beverly Naya Addresses Africans vs African American Twitter War

Beverly Naya is not happy with the ongoing war between Africans and African Americans on Twitter.

The drama started yesterday after a Nigerian got into an argument about Nicki Minaj with an African American, who then mocked Africans for having poor WiFi connections. It wasn’t long before this degenerated into a heartbreaking war between people on their side of the divide.

African americans feel they're superior to Africans while they spend their whole lives fighting racism from white people. They only remember and acknowledge their origin when it’s about black Panther and Lion King . 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/IG8BTBLjj5 — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) June 23, 2020

Reacting to this, Beverly Naya noted that racism thrives when these groups come at each other over simple issues. “This Africans VS African Americans debate is the very reason why racism still exists,” she said, adding, “They thrive on our lack of unity and control us by creating an invisible hierarchy that causes one group to seem more superior than the other. The truth, these arguments make us look ridiculous!”

See her tweet below:

This Africans VS African Americans debate is the very reason why racism still exists. They thrive on our lack of unity and control us by creating an invisible hierarchy that causes one group to seem more superior than the other. The truth, these arguments make us look ridiculous! — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) June 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

