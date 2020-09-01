Betty Irabor was Labelled Anorexic and Snobbish While Battling Depression, She Speaks on the Experience

Betty Irabor has referred to the period in her life when she suffered from debilitating depression.

The Genevieve Magazine founder, tweeted about her eight-year battle with the disease as she detailed some of her experience during that period.

Betty Irabor recounted how she was labeled ‘anorexic’ by a news outlet because she lost weight and being hounded by folks who thought she was on some sort of ‘death diet’.

People who had no idea of the difficult times she was going through tagged her ‘snobbish’ because during that time, she lost the will to socialise; a fallout of her condition.

However, Betty Irabor has been free from the disease, five years now and even wrote a book about her experience. She dropped a final note in her tweets, saying things are not always as they seem, hence, folks should be guided.

When I was battling depression & lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet & hounded me till I was ashamed to go out. A News Daily called me Anorexic. I got labelled "Snobbish" cos I lost every ability to socialize….Hmm Things are never what they seem. Let's be guided. — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) August 31, 2020

My battle with depression lasted 8 years. I have been out of that dark hole for some 5 years now & I wrote a book on my experience. I am fantastic thanks to my family especially hubby, God & my therapists. There's a lot of self effort required on the journey to recovery. ❤ — Betty Irabor (@BettyIrabor) September 1, 2020

