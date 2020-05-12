Bet2win owner, Otunba Gbenga Bakare is dead

Betting Guru, Otunba and founder of Bet2Win, Otunba Gbenga Bakare, is dead.

A lot of young people and sports enthusiasts have taken to social media to mourn the man many fondly referred to as ‘fowosere.’

In light of his previous tweets, many wonder if he actually predicted his death.

In some of his tweets, Otunba vowed to help people before he dies, he also says he will leave a good remark behind, that everyone will know he helped others, adding the expletive f**k poverty.

A twitter user, @i_amfola paid touching tribute to him writing;

“Words failed me. What did i wake up to see on twitter this morning? Otunba #Bet2Win Is Dead Loudly crying face Ahh! Yes your wins amaze lot of people worldwide and sometimes wonder how you do it. You were a giver, philantropist, #laboom founder. Rest in heavenly places #RipOtunba”

See screenshots of his almost prescient tweets below…

